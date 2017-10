“I’ve got a job at the moment. I am not looking past 2021” – @RuthDavidsonMSP on standing for Tory leadership in Westminster #marr pic.twitter.com/xtPh92KmUI — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) October 8, 2017

Ruth says she is focussed on her job “right now” but doesn’t rule out coming down to Westminster after 2021…