Dominic Raab says “preparations will be in place” for a ‘no deal’ prospect if negotiations don’t go as positive as hoped #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/EKFcaSpFa8 — Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 8, 2017

Raab says preparations for no deal are being done in secret. The Sunday Telegraph reports May has decided to commit billions of pounds to a no deal scenario. Welcome but should have happened a year ago.