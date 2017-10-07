Whip Withdrawn From Tory MEPs Who Voted Against British Interests

Last week Guido reported on the two Tory MEPs, Julie Girling and Richard Ashworth, who voted against the British position and with the EU to postpone the next phase of Brexit talks. The Sunday papers say they have had the Tory whip withdrawn. Bye…

UPDATE: David Davis has written to Jeremy Corbyn demanding he does the same and sacks the 18 Labour MEPs who also voted against moving the negotiations onto the next stage: