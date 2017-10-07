Whip Withdrawn From Tory MEPs Who Voted Against British Interests

Last week Guido reported on the two Tory MEPs, Julie Girling and Richard Ashworth, who voted against the British position and with the EU to postpone the next phase of Brexit talks. The Sunday papers say they have had the Tory whip withdrawn. Bye…

UPDATE: David Davis has written to Jeremy Corbyn demanding he does the same and sacks the 18 Labour MEPs who also voted against moving the negotiations onto the next stage:

“While I would not expect opposition political parties to agree with us all the time about the end state we seek, it is a self-evident part of the national interest to support a discussion about our future relationship with Europe. So I was disappointed that 18 Labour MEPs voted against moving the negotiations onto the next stage. Will you follow suit and take action against the MEPs from your party who voted against the best future for the UK and the EU, or is this the official position of the Labour Party?”
October 7, 2017 at 10:02 pm



A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

