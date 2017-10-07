Saturday Seven Up

This week 189,323 visitors visited 653,797 times viewing 1,044,826 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

Quote of the Day

Nadine Dorries zinger:

“If Grant Shapps has got 30 people signing his petition then Diane Abbott must be doing the adding up.”

Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist
Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister Peston Labelled ‘Fake News’ By Minister
May: Nothing Has Changed May: Nothing Has Changed
Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot Disgruntled Sacked Ministers Blamed for Plot
Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’ Shapps: ‘I Want to Be PM’
Shapps Calls for Leadership Election Shapps Calls for Leadership Election
Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Ran Stall at Labour Conference Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist Ran Stall at Labour Conference
CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change
Corbyn’s “Defiance” of Mosley Corbyn’s “Defiance” of Mosley
Timothy: The Policies Were Rubbish Timothy: The Policies Were Rubbish
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea” Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea”
Strong and Strepsil Strong and Strepsil
Prankster Hands May P45 Prankster Hands May P45
So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full
Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class
Boris Speech: Full Text Boris Speech: Full Text
Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge
Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night… Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night…
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan