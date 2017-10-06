Through the Keyhole: Esther’s £615,000 Pad Could Be Yours

This is the charming £615,000 Wirral home put on the market by Tory backbencher Esther McVey. The four-bedroom detached house is set in landscaped gardens shielded from view by a wall of luscious greenery. The property boasts three bathrooms (two en-suite), three sitting rooms, and even a roof terrace. Esther bought the house ten years ago for £357,000, meaning she has made more than a quarter of a million pounds on the property in just over ten years. Guido takes you inside…

A flawless garden, equipped for al-fresco dining under a retractable awning. Perfect for summer evening drinks…

The candelabra-clad dining room, complete with bust of a half-naked woman.

An intimate roof terrace…

Plenty of space for entertaining in the spacious kitchen. Great to chill after a hard week in Westminster… Guess she’s moving to her new Tatton constituency…