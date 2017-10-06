Shapps Mauled in Tory MPs’ WhatsApp Group

Earlier Steerpike reported that Grant Shapps was added to the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group this morning. Here are a selection of messages to Grant from MPs in the group via WikiGuido’s column in the i tomorrow:

“I’ve added you to this group of colleagues. The summary is WTF and STFU.”

“There are fewer signatures on your list than files sent to the CPS after the election campaign you ran as chairman.”

“Do yourself a favour and wind your neck in.”

“My constituents are demanding we get our sh*t together.”

“Keeping our sh*t together seems the most sensible approach.

“Totally agree on the sh*t front.”