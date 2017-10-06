Shapps Calls For Leadership Election

Grant Shapps tells 5Live’s Stephen Nolan:

“She should call a leadership election. This is a view I’ve held for quite some time. Quite a lot of colleagues feel the same, including five former Cabinet ministers.”

Shapps has long been an enemy of May and has been on manoeuvres riling colleagues up since the election. MPs yesterday told Guido Shapps had spent the day ringing round asking colleagues if they thought she should go. According to MPs Guido spoke to most of them were not receptive. Shapps says he told Downing Street last week he was formulating a list of MPs, including five former Cabinet ministers, who think she should go. He says more names were added to the list yesterday and that serving members of the Cabinet want her to resign. How many names does he have?