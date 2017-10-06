Rayner’s Porkies on Working Class Student Numbers

Angela Rayner was caught out telling a straight untruth on working class student numbers last night. Rayner claimed:

“More people are going to university but percentage wise there’s less coming from working class backgrounds if you take it as a proportion of the percentage of those that are in.”

Dimbleby slapped her down:

“The UCAS figures showed that the gap between the most and least advantage has fallen… So when you say the opposite is happening you seem to be saying the opposite of what the facts suggest.”

This is the fib Corbyn was caught telling in July. They know it is untrue and they keep repeating it.

It didn’t go much better for Rayner on Labour’s student debt u-turn. Judging by the laughter from the audience it has cut through…

October 6, 2017 at 10:49 am



Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

