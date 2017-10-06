Corbyn Gave Tour of Parliament to Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theorist

Yesterday Guido revealed how an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist ran a stall at Labour conference. He is now under investigation by the party…

Today it emerges Tapash Abu Shaim received a tour of Parliament given by none other than Jeremy Corbyn. Jez tweeted to Shaim to say it was “a pleasure” showing him and other Palestine Solidarity Campaign members around. Shaim and Jez still follow each other on Twitter. Jez is a patron of PSC; sources tell Guido Shaim is a high-ranking member. It’s surprising Shaim was only in the exhibition hall and not on the conference stage…

Four months before he met Corbyn in Parliament, Shaim posted on Facebook “9/11 Truth could be the answer to the Israel/Palestine conflict”, along with a link to an article to Veterans Today, a far-right US website which publishes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Jez gave a personal parliamentary tour to a man promoting anti-Semitic material online…