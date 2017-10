Conservative MP and ex-minister Ed Vaizey talking to David Prever @bbcoxford about Theresa May’s leadership “quite a few want her to resign” pic.twitter.com/tJAmA0HSHB — Peter Henley (@BBCPeterH) October 5, 2017

Ed Vaizey tells his local radio station “quite a few” Tory MPs want Theresa May to resign. Asked if he was one of them, he replied: “I’m finding it increasingly difficult to see a way forward”. Lot of Remainers on manoeuvres this morning too…