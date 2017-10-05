Nick Timothy: The Policies Were Rubbish

Tory MPs always enjoy Nick Timothy’s “Ideas to Win” column in the Telegraph. The snap election manifesto author reckons this week’s policy announcements were rubbish:

“This week was the opportunity for the Tories to reset and show the country not only that they understand the need for change, but that they have the policies to change people’s lives for the better. Unfortunately, they failed to take their opportunity… It is odd, for example, that the Treasury supported putting £10 billion into helping people to buy existing homes but only £2 billion into building new ones… Where was the policy earlier in the week? Where was the plan to make our economy truly dynamic? What is the future for school reform? What should we expect from the review of higher education? What about the cost of living? Several policies felt like they had been watered down due to disagreements between ministers… The Tories need to get their act together, and fast.”

Some may bristle at being lectured on terrible policies by Timothy, but he is right. 5,000 new homes a year is paltry, £360 a year extra for students is a mickey-take and imposing an energy price cap while extolling the virtues of the free market is not credible…