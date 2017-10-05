CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change

Tim Knox, one of the nicest guys in Westminster, is moving on from the think-tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph, the Centre for Policy Studies:

“After over 20 years at the CPS, it is time to seek new challenges and opportunities. I am so grateful to the many colleagues, authors, supporters and board members of the CPS whose efforts on my behalf have been extraordinary.”

Robert Colvile, formerly of The Telegraph who took over the CPS backed CapX (after a brief stint at Buzzfeed), is coming in as acting director. He wants to make the case for free markets to a new generation…

Tags: , ,
People: /
October 5, 2017 at 12:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea” Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea”
Strong and Strepsil Strong and Strepsil
Prankster Hands May P45 Prankster Hands May P45
So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full
Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class
Boris Speech: Full Text Boris Speech: Full Text
Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge
Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night… Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night…
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Mogg vs Protester Mogg vs Protester
Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat
Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’ Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’
Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress
Mogg Wins Mock Election Mogg Wins Mock Election
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Another Heywood Ally in Government Another Heywood Ally in Government
Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution” Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution”