CPS Refresh Sees Leadership Change

Tim Knox, one of the nicest guys in Westminster, is moving on from the think-tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph, the Centre for Policy Studies:

“After over 20 years at the CPS, it is time to seek new challenges and opportunities. I am so grateful to the many colleagues, authors, supporters and board members of the CPS whose efforts on my behalf have been extraordinary.”

Robert Colvile, formerly of The Telegraph who took over the CPS backed CapX (after a brief stint at Buzzfeed), is coming in as acting director. He wants to make the case for free markets to a new generation…