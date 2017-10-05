Corbyn’s “Defiance” of Mosley

81 years on from the Battle of #CableStreet, I think of my mother and all those she stood with in defiance of Oswald Mosley’s Black Shirts. pic.twitter.com/91q2QGPnBS — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 4 October 2017

Brave of Jeremy Corbyn to crow about his family’s principled defiance of Oswald Mosley’s blackshirts. It can’t have rubbed off too much on the young Jez: only a few months ago he was happy to accept a £300,000 election donation from Oswald’s son Max, a former blackshirt and campaigner against “coloured immigration”. Watch the Labour donor punch a policeman at a fascist rally below:

Tom Watson also took more than £200,000 from Mosley. “Defiance”…