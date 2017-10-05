Contempt for Two Tory MEPs Who Voted Against British Interests

You may have missed that during the Tory conference over in Brussels the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to postpone the next phase of Brexit talks:

Is of the opinion that in the fourth round of negotiations sufficient progress has not yet been made on citizens’ rights, Ireland and Northern Ireland, and the settlement of the United Kingdom’s financial obligations; calls on the European Council, unless there is a major breakthrough in line with this resolution in all three areas during the fifth negotiation round, to decide at its October meeting to postpone its assessment on whether sufficient progress has been made;

Brexiteers and fellow Tory MEPs are contemptuous of the two that voted with the majority – Julie Girling, MEP for South West England and Gibraltar, Richard Ashworth MEP for the South-East of England. New UKIP leader Henry Bolton is scathing: “Such behaviour might be expected by the Lib Dems but Labour and in particular Richard Ashcroft and Julie Girling, the former Leader and Chief Whip of the Tories in Brussels to have voted against the national interest. This little short of a disgrace.” It is one thing to be a Remoaner, it is of another order altogether for a Tory MEP to vote against Britain’s national interest…

Quote of the Day

A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

