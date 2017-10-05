For Whom the Lord Bell Toiled

Last month, Lord Bell appeared on Newsnight fronting up the disgraced Bell Pottinger, the PR spinners he co-founded, which has now been dissolved. Re-wind a few years and his Lordship was fronting up another disgraceful entity.

In 2013, he was the guest of honour at the annual shindig of the Association of British Bloodsuckers (Bookmakers – Ed) – the ABB. According to Private Eye, he encouraged them to take a leaf out of the tobacco lobby’s playbook and believe “your opponents are wrong, and the moment you start acknowledging that they have an argument, you’re dead”.

It must have had an impact as Malcolm George, now CEO of the ABB, still claims that betting shops are the safest places to gamble.

Back then, the ABB Chair, Neil Goulden, was also Chair of the Responsible Gambling Trust (RGT). Guess who did the PR spin on the RGT’s whitewash research into FOBTs? Yes, Bell Pottinger!

When the RGT met with the Responsible Gambling Strategy Board to discuss the FOBT research whitewash, guess who was in the room with them? Yes, Bell Pottinger!

It was also reported that Lord Bell had advised the ABB to acquire the royal seal of approval – which would have made them the Royal Association of British Bookmakers.

It will take more than bookies’ PR spin to avoid their pending seal of disapproval from the government’s FOBT review.

Content produced and sponsored by Stop the FOBTS.

Tags: , ,
October 5, 2017 at 8:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit Stanley Johnson Backs Brexit
Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea” Wonks: Tories “Have No Idea”
Strong and Strepsil Strong and Strepsil
Prankster Hands May P45 Prankster Hands May P45
So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full So Boris Can Wait: Tory Karaoke In Full
Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class Alan Duncan: Brexit “Tantrum” Thrown By Working Class
Boris Speech: Full Text Boris Speech: Full Text
Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge Hammond and Rudd Satisfaction Ratings Plunge
Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night… Overheard in Midland Ladies’ Loos Last Night…
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Mogg vs Protester Mogg vs Protester
Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat
Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’ Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’
Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress
Mogg Wins Mock Election Mogg Wins Mock Election
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Another Heywood Ally in Government Another Heywood Ally in Government
Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution” Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution”