£52 To Learn How to Write Columns Like Owen Jones

Got a spare £52 left after conference season? You could always splurge it on a column writing lesson taught by Owen Jones, who is hosting a private masterclass for the few not the many. The ad for the three-hour session to be held at the Guardians offices next month promises:

“Whatever your point of view, award-winning Guardian columnist Owen Jones can help you to turn your knowledge and passion into a persuasive argument.”

Well, Owen has been known to change his tune…

This will include:

“A look at different narrative approaches, from the contrarian to the activist-columnist and the voice-of-reason”

The voice-of-reason indeed…

Tags:
People:
October 5, 2017 at 3:18 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne’s latest:

“Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Question Time Dominated by Remainers Question Time Dominated by Remainers
Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face? What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face?
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Today Going Out of Fashion Today Going Out of Fashion
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review