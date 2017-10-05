£52 To Learn How to Write Columns Like Owen Jones

Got a spare £52 left after conference season? You could always splurge it on a column writing lesson taught by Owen Jones, who is hosting a private masterclass for the few not the many. The ad for the three-hour session to be held at the Guardian‘s offices next month promises:

“Whatever your point of view, award-winning Guardian columnist Owen Jones can help you to turn your knowledge and passion into a persuasive argument.”

Well, Owen has been known to change his tune…

This will include:

“A look at different narrative approaches, from the contrarian to the activist-columnist and the voice-of-reason”

The voice-of-reason indeed…