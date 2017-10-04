May Loses Her Voice

Huge ovation for May as she loses her voice and has to stop her speech. The audience have their heads in their hands. Gotta feel for her…

UPDATE: May-sceptic MPs texting sympathetic thoughts:

“People will rally behind her. She looks human. Others will look cruel.”

“Issues beyond her control pushing her around and she pushed through. Epic sense of duty and dignity” 

October 4, 2017 at 12:21 pm



Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

