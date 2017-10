“Boris asked me to give this to you” says man passing a ‘P45’ to PM during her conference speech #cpc17 pic.twitter.com/JUP4HqhSAT — Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 4, 2017

The prankster was ‘comedian’ Simon Brodkin / Lee Nelson, so not a Tory member. May recovered well with the comeback: “I was about to talk about somebody I’d like to give a P45 too, and that’s Jeremy Corbyn“. Naff stunt.