In Vino Brexit Veritas

Cracker of a Sun story this morning quoting David Davis saying he plans to quit in 2019 and that this is his last big job in politics. Barnier will be spitting out his croissant when he sees the line mocking his ambitions to be EU President. DD was great value at the well-stocked ConHome party on Sunday night after a long day of lunches and dinners. You know how it is, bad day at work, your office rival is on manoeuvres, the boss is a nightmare, you get smashed and tell your mates you want to quit…

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

