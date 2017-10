By all accounts this year’s conference has been as eventful as ever in terms of people ending up in hotel rooms they didn’t book. Though one young couple didn’t make it that far, unfortunately for the nearby NiMo:

Young couple getting amorous in the ladies loo at the Midland hotel last night as Nicky Morgan reapplies her makeup. — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) October 3, 2017

Eye or ear witnesses get in touch…