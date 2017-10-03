Gove: Corbyn Backs Death Squads Over Democrats

Michael Gove last night accused Jeremy Corbyn of siding with “death squads” over “democrats” as he slammed Jez over the anti-semitism row which overshadowed Labour conference. Addressing a packed Conservative Friends of Israel reception, Gove said:

“When there’s a chance to express solidarity with the only parliamentary democracy in the Middle East, he [Jeremy Corbyn] says: ‘no’. And why is that on every occasion when Jeremy Corbyn has had the chance to choose between the death squad and the democrat he has declined to stand with the democrat? Why is it? Because Hamas and Hezbollah are his friends but when Labour Friends of Israel meet he ‘cannot be there.'”

The audience shouted “shame”. Gove spoke alongside Eric Pickles and Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev, who was on good form. One of the better fringes…