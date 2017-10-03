EU’s Blind Eye in Catalonia

When tyrants in authoritarian states arrest protesting political opponents they invariably claim to be upholding law and order. EU officials and even Boris have used the “rule of law” argument in Spain to justify the Spanish government’s heavy handed actions in Catalonia. Nigel is right to call out the eurocrats in Brussels on this…

October 3, 2017



Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

