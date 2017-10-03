EU’s Blind Eye in Catalonia

The EU are turning a blind eye to police brutality. 900 people injured and not a dicky bird from @JunckerEU. pic.twitter.com/o1XV6HRrny — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 3, 2017

When tyrants in authoritarian states arrest protesting political opponents they invariably claim to be upholding law and order. EU officials and even Boris have used the “rule of law” argument in Spain to justify the Spanish government’s heavy handed actions in Catalonia. Nigel is right to call out the eurocrats in Brussels on this…