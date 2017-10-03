Anna Soubry Denies She Called Migrants “Thick”

Press Association has some curious Anna Soubry quotes from a fringe event on immigration yesterday. According to their report she said it is a “myth” that migrants use public services because they are “thick young men”.

“Go to Boston. Boston apparently has some of the highest numbers of migrant workers. It is a myth that these people are clogging up our social services and social housing. It is not true, because most of the people who work in Boston, to put it crudely, are thick young men. The last place you’ll find them is at the Pilgrim hospital [in Boston], apart from those that work in it.”

UPDATE: Soubry is claiming she has been misquoted by Press Association. She reckons she said “fit young men”.

UPDATE II: Here is the audio. She said “fit”.

Sounds like the PA reporter had a particularly bad conference hangover.