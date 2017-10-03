70% of Tory MPs Don’t Bother With Conference

Where is everyone at Tory conference? A CCHQ official who would know tells Guido that at least 70% of Tory MPs did not bother filling in the application form for a pass. They reckon over 200 have stayed away and considerably fewer than 90 have turned up. One source puts the estimate of those who haven’t bothered at closer to 80%. One MP who didn’t fancy it says the fee for a conference pass made their decision for them. As a wag observed last night, you can tell it’s half-empty when you can get served at the Midland bar in under 20 minutes…

Tags:
October 3, 2017 at 11:05 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan Former Brexit Minister: Government Must Publish No Deal Plan
Mogg vs Protester Mogg vs Protester
Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat Gloomy Hammond Speech Falls Flat
Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’ Tories Best Place to Work Due to ‘Gin and Babes’
Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress Hopkins Hits Conference in Wedding Dress
Mogg Wins Mock Election Mogg Wins Mock Election
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Another Heywood Ally in Government Another Heywood Ally in Government
Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution” Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution”
Hard Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events Hard Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events
Question Time Dominated by Remainers Question Time Dominated by Remainers
Grassroots Plot to “Democratise” Tory Party and “Seize Control” From CCHQ Grassroots Plot to “Democratise” Tory Party and “Seize Control” From CCHQ
Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File
Duddridge Does a Sheerman Duddridge Does a Sheerman
Pundits Pan Corbyn Speech Pundits Pan Corbyn Speech
Corbyn Third Best PM After ‘Don’t Know’ Corbyn Third Best PM After ‘Don’t Know’
Paul Mason: Ban Uber & Airbnb Paul Mason: Ban Uber & Airbnb
Williamson Defends Walker Williamson Defends Walker