70% of Tory MPs Don’t Bother With Conference

Where is everyone at Tory conference? A CCHQ official who would know tells Guido that at least 70% of Tory MPs did not bother filling in the application form for a pass. They reckon over 200 have stayed away and considerably fewer than 90 have turned up. One source puts the estimate of those who haven’t bothered at closer to 80%. One MP who didn’t fancy it says the fee for a conference pass made their decision for them. As a wag observed last night, you can tell it’s half-empty when you can get served at the Midland bar in under 20 minutes…