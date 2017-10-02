Tories Best Place to Work Thanks to “Gin and Babes”

Doing the rounds among CCHQ staff in the Midland hotel bar last night… the Tories have been named the best political employer thanks to, among other things, “lots of gin and good times with Tory babes”.

According to anonymous reviews on jobs site Glass Door, despite the “egos“, “chaotic office” and “people shouting at you“, Tory employees give their bosses a four star rating. Labour staff give their office a three star rating, with one bemoaning “rudeness and poor treatment by people“. Meanwhile over the the LibDems one ex-employee simply says: “Worst experience of my life“. Seems accurate…