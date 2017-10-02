Tories Best Place to Work Thanks to “Gin and Babes”

Doing the rounds among CCHQ staff in the Midland hotel bar last night… the Tories have been named the best political employer thanks to, among other things, “lots of gin and good times with Tory babes”.

According to anonymous reviews on jobs site Glass Door, despite the “egos“, “chaotic office” and “people shouting at you“, Tory employees give their bosses a four star rating. Labour staff give their office a three star rating, with one bemoaning “rudeness and poor treatment by people“. Meanwhile over the the LibDems one ex-employee simply says: “Worst experience of my life“. Seems accurate…

Tags:
October 2, 2017 at 12:17 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Trevor Kavanagh says what Tories are thinking…

“Theresa May is a vacancy waiting to happen.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Tory Leadership Polling Tory Leadership Polling
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Manchester Welcomes Tories Manchester Welcomes Tories
Another Heywood Ally in Government Another Heywood Ally in Government
Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution” Labour Friends of Palestine Suggest “Final Solution”
Hard Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events Hard Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events
Question Time Dominated by Remainers Question Time Dominated by Remainers
Grassroots Plot to “Democratise” Tory Party and “Seize Control” From CCHQ Grassroots Plot to “Democratise” Tory Party and “Seize Control” From CCHQ
Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s IMPRESS File
Duddridge Does a Sheerman Duddridge Does a Sheerman
Pundits Pan Corbyn Speech Pundits Pan Corbyn Speech
Corbyn Third Best PM After ‘Don’t Know’ Corbyn Third Best PM After ‘Don’t Know’
Paul Mason: Ban Uber & Airbnb Paul Mason: Ban Uber & Airbnb
Williamson Defends Walker Williamson Defends Walker
Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis
Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
“Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference “Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference
Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour