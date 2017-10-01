Spanish Police Attack Catalan Voters

More footage of Spanish police beating peaceful people trying to vote.#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/z1fpLfwgtC
— Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) October 1, 2017
Pacific defenders of the referendum being kicked by Spanish police with fury. You have got to watch this… pic.twitter.com/dIIrykpNKb
— Repression@Catalonia (@RepressionAtCAT) October 1, 2017
Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by Spanish riot police. #CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/ynfXAr3Pxz
— Fuad Alakbarov (@DrAlakbarov) October 1, 2017
Disturbing scenes in Spain…