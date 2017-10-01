May Won’t Say If Boris is Unsackable

Theresa May says her cabinet fully backs her approach to #Brexit, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson https://t.co/xMyiJoGD67 #marr pic.twitter.com/bjB5hhpKwN — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 1, 2017

Theresa May declined to say that Boris is unsackable on Marr this morning. It would be just as relevant to ask if Philip Hammond is unsackable – the Chancellor has consistently been more at odds with government policy than Boris. Hammond wants a five year transition, May and Boris want two years. Hammond wants an EEA minus model, May and Boris don’t. Is it really Boris who is out of line with policy, or is it Hammond?