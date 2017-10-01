Hammond and Rudd Bomb in Tory Focus Group, Boris Still Membership’s Favourite

So, who could be Theresa May’s successor? Here’s PART TWO of @FrankLuntz‘ #bbcsp focus group of Conservative voters pic.twitter.com/e6fkMypoot — Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 1, 2017

Fascinating Frank Luntz focus group on the Sunday Politics asking Tory voters their thoughts on potential leadership contenders. Terrible viewing for Hammond (“so boring, so dull, bland”), and bad too for the great Remain hope Amber Rudd (“not leadership material, she’s backroom staff”). Better for Boris (“underneath it he’s very, very intelligent”), though it was the Mogg and David Davis who were most popular. Nobody in the room wanted May to fight the next election…

With over half of ConservativeHome readers wanting Theresa May to go before the next election, on Friday YouGov helpfully released this poll:

Basically Boris wins if he gets in front of the membership according to YouGov. Amber Rudd is likely to be the unity candidate of the continuity-Cameroons and Tory Remainer resistance, with Ruth Davidson campaigning for her fellow Remainer. DD and Boris will split the pro-Leave majority of the parliamentary party so it is, as things stand, going to be a Tory leadership campaign where in the final membership round Rudd likely loses to one of them. Is DD more popular with MPs than Boris?