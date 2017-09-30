Saturday Seven Up

This week 189,760 visitors visited 649,370 times viewing 1,020,692 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Labour Fringe: Expel Jewish Group From Party, Israel Like Nazis
- Hard-Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events
- Mogg and O-Patz Grumbling, IDS and Redwood on Board
- Pundits Pan Corbyn Speech
- Canary and Evolve Politics Embarrass Themselves Again
- Journalists Heckled and Questions Banned at Labour Venezuela Event
- Team Hammond: Brexiters Are Stupid
