Police Investigating “Hang the Tories” Effigies

After our story on the “Hang the Tories” banner and effigies hanging from a bridge in Manchester went viral, GMP Salford tell Guido it is being investigated as a public order crime.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham: “This is just wrong. We will always protect the right to protest but never to threaten, abuse or incite violence. It should come down”.

Local MP Lucy Powell: “On behalf of our city and my constituency, we’re sorry about this. We disagree with, and are angry with your policies, but we wish you no harm”.

Good to know…