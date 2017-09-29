Tim Yeo Still Unworthy of Belief

Westminster is lucky to be rid of him, so what is slimy former Tory MP Tim Yeo up to these days? The not very much-missed Yeo, who was described by a judge in 2015 as “unreliable”, “not honest”, “dishonest”, “untruthful”, “untrue” and “unworthy of belief”, is now working as a “senior consultant” at a merchant bank called Turquoise. According to his bio on their website:

“Tim was a Member of Parliament for 32 years during which time he occupied a variety of senior energy and environment roles including Secretary of State for the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs”

Except Tim Yeo was never Secretary of State for the Environment. He was Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, and a junior Environment minister, never Environment Secretary. What was it the judge said? Ah yes, “unworthy of belief”…