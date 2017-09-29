Question Time Audience Laughs at Labour “A Government in Waiting”

The Question Time audience creased up at Labour’s claim to be a “government in waiting” last night. It was a tough gig for Ian Lavery, who was also told by one audience member that “the problem with socialism is you eventually run out of other people’s money”.

This audience member says that “the problem with socialism is you eventually run out of other people’s money” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hHKHQczN8B — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 28, 2017

Reminder that the public still sees Corbyn as the third best PM behind “don’t know“…