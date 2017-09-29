Anne-Marie Waters: I’m Prepared For Exodus If I Win

Guido found Anne-Marie Waters hiding out with staff at a cafe outside UKIP’s conference in Torquay. She had not been seen inside the conference centre all day. Asked how she would deal with a mass exodus from the party if she wins the leadership she said:

“We’ll see if there is one, let’s see what happens… I don’t see how they come to the conclusion that criticising a religion, a religion that’s responsible for misery and suffering around the world, will never be racist.”

Spoiler alert: there will be an exodus if she wins…