Ashcroft’s Lost Majority of 78

M’Lord Ashcroft has another book out today via his own publishing firm Biteback. “The Lost Majority “ promises to draw “on his unique research to explain why the thumping victory the Tories expected never happened”. That would be his own polling which had as its central prediction a 78 seat Tory majority:

Guido has not yet read the book, which apparently has the theme that it is time to “wake up and smell the coffee again”. Guido is not crowing, he too expected a Tory majority, based on a gut feeling which may have been influenced by, err, pollsters. Fortunately Guido’s betting was on individual constituency results not the overall majority. That would have been expensive. Not as expensive as conducting rolling mega-polls of 40,000 people that turned out to be as much bollocks as most of the other polls…