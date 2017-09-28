Three Board Members Banned Following Guido’s Impress File

Readers will remember MediaGuido’s Impress File, which exposed how board members on Max Mosley’s state-endorsed press regulator were on the record saying they “hate” newspapers, want to ban them and put them out of business. Not the sort of positions a fair-minded regulator should be taking, Guido thought…

It turns out Impress agree. Press Gazette reports it has banned its own chief executive Jonathan Heawood, who Guido revealed compared newspapers to Nazis, from sitting on its decision-making committee for large publishers. It has also banned board member Emma Jones, who compared the Mail to Hitler, and Maire Messenger Davies, who equated the paper to Nazis and fascists.

The farcical situation is effectively an admission from Impress that it is not fit for purpose. How can Heawood, Jones and Davies possibly keep their positions on the board when their own organisation has deemed them unfit to regulate newspapers? Shambles…