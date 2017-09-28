Labour Friends of Palestine Suggests “Final Solution”

Labour Friends of Palestine has won the insensitivity Olympics with this tweet which suggested: “two-state solution will end the occupation – our solution will be the final solution”. The group has now apologised:

“There was a post published earlier on this page which contained an extremely poor choice of words. Due to the preparations for the Party conference, we were unable to effectively check every piece of content being published on our page. While the use of the phrase in this context was genuine error we would like to sincerely apologise for the hurt it has caused and will endevour [sic] to ensure such errors do not occur in the future.”

Dumb rather than malicious we believe…

September 28, 2017



Quote of the Day

Theresa May asked if lack of preparations for the snap election was a reason for the result:

“I think it was, because by definition in a snap election you’ve not been able to prepare people for it.”

