Ken: Anti-Semitism is Fake News

Ken was on TV talking about Hitler again this morning. Corbynistas keep saying they swiftly deal with anti-Semitism, and yet they won’t expel their old comrade…
Ken was on TV talking about Hitler again this morning. Corbynistas keep saying they swiftly deal with anti-Semitism, and yet they won’t expel their old comrade…
Theresa May asked if lack of preparations for the snap election was a reason for the result:
“I think it was, because by definition in a snap election you’ve not been able to prepare people for it.”