Hard-Left Threats Force Tories to Cancel Conference Events

Tory activists have been forced to cancel events in Manchester next week after anti-austerity, anti-Brexit and anti-badger cull animal rights extremists declared plans to “lay siege” to Conservative party conference. Banners calling on people to “hunt Tories” have appeared on bridges around Manchester this week. Plans seen by Guido include:

  • A “F**k the Tories” party at a venue called the “Partisan Collective”
  • A 200-strong “flash mob” to meet Tory delegates at Manchester Piccadilly station
  • A “Theresa May: Human Catastrophe” protest timed to coincide with the Prime Minister’s speech
  • One activist declared: “Bollocks to being civil” 

Tameside Conservatives had planned to hold a gin tasting event in central Manchester on Saturday night but the soiree has been scrapped after “intimidation from left-wing activists”. A member of the Tory group said:

“Unfortunately, we have to cancel this event due to intimidation from left-wing activists. In the interest of the security of our guests and the venue, we have no option but to cancel. This is the first time I have had to cancel an event and it is sad to do so under the given circumstances.”

Hard-left paper Counterfire reported on a meeting where activists plotted to go “into battle” against Conservatives:

“The Tories’ mistake was to return to Manchester. This produced a cheer…. Events would begin on Friday the 29th of September and go through to Wednesday the 3rd: these will include a club night; film screenings and comedy. Mike Leigh, who is currently making a film about the Peterloo massacre, will be involved. There is a possibility of Jeremy Corbyn coming to speak.”

Team Corbyn say he is not likely to attend but don’t rule it out. Greater Manchester Police will want to make sure there is not a repeat of their shambolic performance last time…

September 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm



