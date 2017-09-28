BBC Question Time Panels Dominated by Remainers

Julia Hartley-Brewer joked with David Dimbleby on Question Time a couple of weeks ago that she was used to being the only Brexiteer on a panel. And she was right.

Lefties used to complain that Nigel Farage was forever on the programme, he has only appeared once in the 42 Question Time shows there have been since the referendum. According to research done by a co-conspirator*, Remain panelists have outnumbered Leavers by 137-72, nearly twice as many. 86% of the time the panel was dominated by Remainers…

Leavers have only outnumbered Remainers in 3 episodes. Remainers dominated in 36.

In 16 editions there was only a single Leaver.

Prominent anti-Brexiteers dominate the repeat appearances with Emily Thornberry and Richard Burgon on 5 times, Alex Salmond and Leanne Wood on 3 times.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was the only Brexiteer to appear 3 times.

Given the majority of the country backed Leave is it really too hard for the producers to have more balanced panels? Admittedly most of the political establishment they have to choose from is pro-Remain…

*Researched by co-conspirator and journalist Ken Andrew. He excluded the non-partisan edition immediately after the Manchester bombing and the Leaders’ Debates.