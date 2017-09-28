BBC Question Time Panels Dominated by Remainers

Julia Hartley-Brewer joked with David Dimbleby on Question Time a couple of weeks ago that she was used to being the only Brexiteer on the panel. And she was right.

Lefties used to complain that Nigel Farage was forever on the programme, he has only appeared once in the 42 Question Time shows there have been since the referendum. According to research done by a co-conspirator*, Remain panelists have outnumbered Leavers by 137-72, nearly twice as many. 86% of the time the panel was dominated by Remainers…

  • Leavers have only outnumbered Remainers in 3 episodes. Remainers dominated in 36.
  • In 16 editions there was only a single Leaver.
  • Prominent anti-Brexiteers dominate the repeat appearances with Emily Thornberry and Richard Burgon on 5 times, Alex Salmond and Leanne Wood on 3 times.
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg was the only Brexiteer to appear 3 times.

Given the majority of the country backed Leave is really too hard for the producers to have more balanced panels? Admittedly most of the political establishment they have to choose from is pro-Remain…

*Researched by co-conspirator and journalist Ken Andrew. He excluded the non-partisan edition immediately after the Manchester bombing and the Leaders’ Debates.
Tags: ,
People: /
September 28, 2017 at 12:57 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nick Timothy on George Osborne’s latest:

“Evening Standard editorials will soon be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face? What Caused Rachel Sylvester’s Volte Face?
Osborne Repents Osborne Repents
Today Going Out of Fashion Today Going Out of Fashion
Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum Faisal’s 683 Negative Tweets Since Referendum
Morning Star Fights Capitalism Morning Star Fights Capitalism
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Robbo Not Neutral
Osborne Cracking Up Osborne Cracking Up
Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far Mail McDonnell Investigation Didn’t Have to Look Far
Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative Brexit Twitter Sentiment Analysis: Peston 82% Negative
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow Kate and Wills Get Privacy Ruling Tomorrow
Websites Included in Today Paper Review Websites Included in Today Paper Review
Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage Telegraph’s Dumbed Down Diana Coverage
Assed Baig Out Assed Baig Out
Remain Papers Backing Juncker Remain Papers Backing Juncker
Guardian is a Charity Case Guardian is a Charity Case
Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass Sexist Snow’s Crack at Glass