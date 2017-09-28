Barnier: Months Before Trade Talks Can Start

“We are not yet there in terms of achieving sufficient progress,” EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier says pic.twitter.com/PQ6Zu0Pp0I
Barnier top lines:
- Welcomes “new dynamic” of May’s Florence speech
- Says “we have had a constructive week”, “useful”
- But… “we are not yet there in terms of sufficient progress”
- It may take “weeks or maybe even months” before EU will agree to trade talks
- Barnier still insisting ECJ must have “indispensable” role in post-Brexit disputes with EU citizens
A warmer Barnier today, but still tediously intransigent…