Barnier: Months Before Trade Talks Can Start

Barnier top lines:

  • Welcomes “new dynamic” of May’s Florence speech
  • Says “we have had a constructive week”, “useful”
  • But… “we are not yet there in terms of sufficient progress”
  • It may take “weeks or maybe even months” before EU will agree to trade talks
  • Barnier still insisting ECJ must have “indispensable” role in post-Brexit disputes with EU citizens

A warmer Barnier today, but still tediously intransigent…

September 28, 2017 at 12:04 pm



A senior Leaver tells Guido:

“Remainers have been outgunned. They were telling us EEA was nailed on and Spreadsheet Phil was going to get a 5 year transition.”

