Watson’s Capitulation

It’s hard to over-estimate the level of opprobrium Tom Watson generated by singing “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” on the conference stage yesterday. Last night Labour moderates shared this viral BBC clip in disbelief that a man who railed against Momentum entryism and helped orchestrate the failed coup against Jez could, like a captured prisoner in a hostage video, sing the anthem of those he once opposed. Even Corbyn looked embarrassed. The main takeaway from this year’s conference is the pathetic capitulation of Labour centrists who just a few months ago were telling us Corbyn isn’t fit to be PM…

Quote of the Day

Matt Zarb-Cousin cracks a good ideological joke…

“Conservatives don’t like a ‘robot tax’ because it means they’d have a tax on their own leader – the Maybot.”

