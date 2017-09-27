Journalists Heckled and Questions Banned at Labour Venezuela Event

Statement from the Venezuelan ambassador read out at Labour conference: pic.twitter.com/hHlcWzGqnQ — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) September 26, 2017

Labour conference heard a message of solidarity from the Venezuelan ambassador last night before top Corbynista Chris Williamson went full shouty crackers. Williamson awkwardly singled out Nick Cohen and Michael Crick, calling out their names at least fifteen times and wildly demanding to know why they weren’t “celebrating” Venezuela. As wide-eyed Williamson went Caracas, Cohen asked if the journalists under attack could ask questions. John McDonnell’s PPS Karen Lee shouted “No”. Cohen asked again: “We can’t ask questions?”, to which Lee replied: “Absolutely not”. All a bit odd and embarrassing for Williamson really, journalists were left wondering if he’s all there…