Cult of Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn welcomed to the stage at the Labour Party conference to chants of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” pic.twitter.com/6eJy4Y5hTC
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2017
The clapping and chanting lasted over two minutes. Definitely not a cult…
Jeremy Corbyn welcomed to the stage at the Labour Party conference to chants of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” pic.twitter.com/6eJy4Y5hTC
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2017
The clapping and chanting lasted over two minutes. Definitely not a cult…
Matt Zarb-Cousin cracks a good ideological joke…
“Conservatives don’t like a ‘robot tax’ because it means they’d have a tax on their own leader – the Maybot.”