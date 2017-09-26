Williamson Praises “F**king Fantastic” Venezuela

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson is in today’s Morning Star heaping praise on the murderous regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. In a sit-down interview with the communist rag, Williamson lauded the failed socialist state as a model for Britain:

“Look at the investment in healthcare and housing… the country had eliminated illiteracy in Venezuela by 2005, I mean, fucking heck, what a fantastic achievement. I saw it as an exemplar for this country…

“When the BBC asked me to do that Newsnight interview, I f*d and blinded at this producer guy who rang. I said: ‘Why have you asked me?’. Well, I was a bit more blunt than that. ‘What the fuck are you asking me to come on for? I’m not a bloody expert on Venezuela, I’m just inspired by some of the stuff they’ve done.’… I went on in the end.”

Williamson dismissed the ongoing political and economic crisis, which has seen widespread violence against protesters and the midnight arrest of opposition leaders. He said: “Clearly, in the recent crisis that’s been going on, a number of police and security personnel have overstepped the mark.” Watch them “overstepping the mark” here

The Venezuelan ambassador is at conference today…

Tags: ,
People:
September 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Ken Livingstone tells Julia H-B:

Just because you make offensive comments about Jews doesn’t mean you’re anti-Semitic.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Williamson Defends Walker Williamson Defends Walker
Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis Labour Fringe: ‘Expel Jewish Groups from Party, Israel Like Nazis
Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate Labour Delegates Told, Eat, Drink Water, Meditate
Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference Labour to Ignore Brexit at Conference
“Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference “Brexit is Racist” March Kicks Off Labour Conference
Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour Hammond Overspending by Just £10 Million an Hour
Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate Momentum Soft Smut Snapper Rejected as Labour Candidate
All Smiles After Cabinet All Smiles After Cabinet
Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole? Who’s The Eye’s Telegraph Mole?
UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire
Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate Tory Glasto Hosted by Multi-Millionaire Gambling Magnate
Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit Hammond and Treasury “On Manoeuvres” Against Brexit
Osborne Lands Job Number Seven Osborne Lands Job Number Seven
Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal Civil Service ‘Not Really Preparing’ For No Deal
Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis Osborne’s Latest Duff Analysis
Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference Corbynista Journo Banned from Conference
Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling Sheerman’s Shameless Shilling
Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner Carwyn Jones Picks a Winner
Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser Red Robbins: May’s Brexit Supremo is Soviet Sympathiser