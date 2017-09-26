Williamson Praises “F**king Fantastic” Venezuela

Top Corbynista Chris Williamson is in today’s Morning Star heaping praise on the murderous regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. In a sit-down interview with the communist rag, Williamson lauded the failed socialist state as a model for Britain:

“Look at the investment in healthcare and housing… the country had eliminated illiteracy in Venezuela by 2005, I mean, fucking heck, what a fantastic achievement. I saw it as an exemplar for this country… “When the BBC asked me to do that Newsnight interview, I f*d and blinded at this producer guy who rang. I said: ‘Why have you asked me?’. Well, I was a bit more blunt than that. ‘What the fuck are you asking me to come on for? I’m not a bloody expert on Venezuela, I’m just inspired by some of the stuff they’ve done.’… I went on in the end.”

Williamson dismissed the ongoing political and economic crisis, which has seen widespread violence against protesters and the midnight arrest of opposition leaders. He said: “Clearly, in the recent crisis that’s been going on, a number of police and security personnel have overstepped the mark.” Watch them “overstepping the mark” here…

The Venezuelan ambassador is at conference today…